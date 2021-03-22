XMax (XMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $1.20 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,204,684,906 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

