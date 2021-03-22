XMON (XMON) Market Capitalization Tops $4.40 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $50,947.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,940.85 or 0.05357915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

