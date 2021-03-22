XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

NYSE:XPO opened at $124.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $131.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.