xRhodium 1-Day Volume Tops $4,218.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 49% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00008138 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $4,218.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002933 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00015446 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

