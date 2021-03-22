XRP Price Up 34.4% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion and $10.96 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.00473441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00139783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.76 or 0.00815664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010023 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.