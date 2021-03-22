Yalla Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 29th (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group’s (NYSE:YALA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 29th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the end of Yalla Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Yalla Group stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

