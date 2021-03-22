Ycash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $38,329.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00260377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00099305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00058208 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,942,388 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

