Yext, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yext in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Yext stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $16,538,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $7,074,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,153,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,994,569.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $109,714.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at $324,244.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,040 shares of company stock worth $15,493,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

