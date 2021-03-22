YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $1.73 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00647207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024054 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

