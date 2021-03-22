Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.25 Million

Analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $257.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.90 million and the lowest is $253.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $237.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $48,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.