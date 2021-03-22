Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. 181,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,341. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $264,249.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $509,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $248,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $574,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,635 shares of company stock worth $3,731,069. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

