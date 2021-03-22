Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $500.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.80 million and the lowest is $492.50 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $520.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NVT stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.