Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post sales of $253.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.80 million and the highest is $256.60 million. Redfin reported sales of $191.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.