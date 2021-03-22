Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $14.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.87 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $60.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.10 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $235.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

