Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $216.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $199.52 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

