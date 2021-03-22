Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post sales of $104.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.93 million and the lowest is $102.62 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $482.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.73.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

