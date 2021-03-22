Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $149.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

