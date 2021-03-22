Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post $117.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $101.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $476.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.57 million to $487.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.73 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $491.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.