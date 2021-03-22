Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.75 Million

Brokerages expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $170.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.90 million. ProPetro posted sales of $395.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $850.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $999.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

