Zacks: Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $172.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.48 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $163.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $708.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $756.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $765.03 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $852.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.