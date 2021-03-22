Zacks: Analysts Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.25 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triterras.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIT shares. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48. Triterras has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

