Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,090 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

