Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.01. Brinker International posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $861,010 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 160,211 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

