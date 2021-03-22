Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.24 Million

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce sales of $980.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.52 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoorDash.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $135.03 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $127.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.81.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

