Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Okta reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.39. 53,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

