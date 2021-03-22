Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $159.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.