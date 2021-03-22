Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.13. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $3.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MTN opened at $313.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.92 and a 200-day moving average of $264.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $333.95.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.