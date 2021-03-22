Zacks: Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,328. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

