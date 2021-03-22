Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report sales of $272.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.40 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

