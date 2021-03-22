Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post $2.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.79 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

