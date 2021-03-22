Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.45). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

SYBX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 278,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,786. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

