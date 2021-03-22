Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Zano has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $94,424.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.59 or 0.99733739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00384667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00282702 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00695758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00078517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002964 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,592,823 coins and its circulating supply is 10,563,323 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

