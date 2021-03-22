Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $60.88 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

