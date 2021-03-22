ZB Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.36 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $190.33 million and $7.36 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

