ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $16,439.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00259332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00100716 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00061273 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,148,374 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

