Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Cap of $26,991.13

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $26,991.13 and $106.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,050,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,050,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.