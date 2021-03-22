Zel (ZEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $627,992.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Zel has a market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $627,992.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 80.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00259686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060135 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,623,100 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

