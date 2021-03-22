ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30. 33,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 95,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $197.86 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.28.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.