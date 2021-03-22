Zenfuse 1-Day Volume Tops $1.30 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00646056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,333,205 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

