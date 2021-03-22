ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Tops $23.73 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. ZEON has a total market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

