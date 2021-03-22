Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $62,674.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00259734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,792,196 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

