Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $3,560.21 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $254,093.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3,560.21 or 0.06219868 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00468232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00138743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.11 or 0.00772381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00076962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.