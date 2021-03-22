ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $32.17 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $32.17 million and $8.39 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00464166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00065566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00138875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00783688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

