Zetacoin Market Capitalization Tops $133,971.63 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $133,971.63 and approximately $7,255.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.18 or 0.00939965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.49 or 0.00374570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,686,363 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

