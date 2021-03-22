ZeuxCoin Hits Market Cap of $495,694.16 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $495,694.16 and $25.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00647207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024054 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

