Zhihu Inc. (ZH) to Raise $578 Million in IPO

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) expects to raise $578 million in an IPO on Friday, March 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 55,000,000 shares at $9.50-$11.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Zhihu Inc. generated $207.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $79.3 million. The company has a market-cap of $5.9 billion.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and CICC, CMBI, China Renaissance, CLSA, Haitong International, Lighthouse Capital and Tiger. FUTU Brokers were co-managers.

Zhihu Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Zhihu is the largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five comprehensive online content communities in China, both in terms of average mobile MAUs and revenue in 2020, according to CIC. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest-quality content in China, according to the CIC Survey. We pride ourselves as a “marketplace of answers,” steadily accumulating trustworthy content through continuous creation and engagement among our users and content creators over a journey of more than ten years. As of December 31, 2020, we had 43.1 million cumulative content creators, who had contributed 315.3 million questions and answers. Our 75.7 million average MAUs in the fourth quarter of 2020 generated 675.7 million average monthly interactions within our vibrant community during the same period. “.

Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 1651 employees. The company is located at A5 Xueyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100083, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 (10) 8271-6605 or on the web at http://www.zhihu.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.