Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $204.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00078048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002436 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,372,363,683 coins and its circulating supply is 11,080,896,530 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

