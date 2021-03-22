ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Clarkson Capital

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Clarkson Capital from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $26.78. 2,053,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,868. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

