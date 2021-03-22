ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $27,339.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

