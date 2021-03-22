ZKSwap Market Capitalization Hits $519.05 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $519.05 million and approximately $34.67 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00471994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.85 or 0.00837390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00075852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

